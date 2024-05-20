Blackpool had already revealed who would be departing Bloomfield Road as free agents a number of weeks ago, with Marvin Ekpiteta, Callum Connolly, Matty Virtue and Shayne Lavery all heading to the exit door following the conclusion of their deals.
Elsewhere, some clubs have acted quickly to snap up free agents already, with the most notable being Jonson Clarke-Harris’ move to Rotherham United after his Peterborough departure.
Here’s a full list of the players released by each League One club:
1. Barnsley
Released: Nicky Cadden, Robbie Cundy, Devante Cole, Herbie Kane, Jordan Williams, Joe Ackroyd, Mylan Benjamin, Daniel Benson, Paul Cooper, Alex Joof, Josh McKay. Returned to parent club: Conor Grant, John McAtee, Jamie McCart, Liam Roberts. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
2. Blackpool
Released: Mackenzie Chapman, Callum Connolly, Marvin Ekpiteta, Dannen Francis, Brad Holmes, Shayne Lavery, Donovan Lescott, Luke Mariette, Will Squires, Tayt Trusty, Matty Virtue. Returned to parent club: George Byers, Hayden Coulson, Karamoko Dembele, Jordan Rhodes. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. Bristol Rovers
Released: Sam Finley, John Marquis, Josh Grant, Lewis Gordon, James Gibbons, Harvey Greenslade, Ryan Jones. Returned to parent club: Harvey Vale, Tristan Crama, Matt Cox, Elkan Baggott, Harry Vaughan, Brandon Aguilera. Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook
4. Burton Albion
Released: Jamal Blackman, Deji Oshilaja, Bobby Kamwa, Mustapha Carayol, Jake Caprice, Toto Nsiala and Charlie Lakin. Returned to parent club: Steve Seddon, Kyle Hudlin, Ademola Ola-Adebomi, Tolaji Bola, Antwoine Hackford and Joe Hugill. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
5. Cambridge United
Released: Ryan Bennett, Harrison Dunk, Brandon Haunstrup, James Holden, Saikou Janneh, Fejiri Okenabirhie, Lyle Taylor. Returned to parent club: Gassan Ahadme, Macauley Bonne, James Gibbons. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
6. Carlisle United
Released: Josh Emmanuel, Jordan Gibson, Tomas Holy, Paul Huntington, Max Kilsby, Sean Maguire, Kai Nugent, Corey Whelan. Returned to parent club: Terry Ablade, Jokull Andresson, Fin Back, Jack Diamond, Josh Kayode. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker