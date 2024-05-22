Blackpool had already revealed who would be departing Bloomfield Road as free agents a number of weeks ago, with Marvin Ekpiteta, Callum Connolly, Matty Virtue and Shayne Lavery all heading to the exit door following the conclusion of their deals.

Elsewhere, some clubs have acted quickly to snap up free agents already, with Rotherham United adding three new players following their relegation from the Championship.

Released players from certain teams in England’s second tier could prove to be a good market for the Seasiders to look at, with a couple of their loanees from last season being included in that category, among others who have been on the Fylde Coast in the past.

Here’s a full confirmed list of the players released by each Championship club that competed in the 2023/24 campaign so far:

Birmingham City Released: Neil Etheridge, Gary Gardner, Scott Hogan, Marc Roberts, Ivan Sunjic.

Blackburn Rovers Released: Sam Barnes, Lenni Cirino, Ben Fyles, Jay Haddow, Jared Harlock, Ethan Walker and Charlie Weston.

Bristol City Released: Matty James, Andy King, Andreas Weimann, Ben Acey, Zac Bell, McIntosh Boyd, Marlee Francois, Callum Hutton, Duncan Idehen, Dylan Kadji, Harry Leeson, Harvey Wiles-Richards

Coventry Released: Liam Kelly, Simon Moore, Dermi Lusala, Bradley Stretton

Hull City Released: Greg Docherty, Adama Traore, Cyrus Christie, Vaughn Covil, David Robson, Billy Sharp, Aaron Connolly