Blackpool striker Jake Beesley is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The 27-year-old was forced off in the second half of the midweek EFL Trophy tie with Liverpool U21s, and is now expected to be out of action for around the next eight weeks.

Following the Seasiders’ 3-0 defeat away to Leyton Orient on Saturday afternoon, Blackpool head coach Steve Bruce shared the latest update on Beesley.

“Unfortunately he’s done his medial ligaments,” he said.

“We think he’s going to be at least eight weeks, four weeks in a knee brace.

“Unfortunately that’s the problem when you play too many games, these things happen - we wish him a speedy recovery.

“It's a chance for everyone else now because the last month hasn’t been good enough, and we have to get back to real basics to give ourselves a platform to try and win a match in this league.”