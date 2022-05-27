The summer transfer window will officially open next month as clubs across the EFL have already started making moves.

The final line-up for the 2022/23 EFL Championship will be finalised this weekend as Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest meet in the play-off final at Wembley.

While those two teams are still aiming to be playing in the Premier League this season, other clubs across the division have already begun their transfer business.

A Blackpool keeper’s planned move to Everton appears to have stalled while Preston North End are planning to get the ball rolling on their summer business over the next week having identified their top targets.

Sheffield United are monitoring the situation of a Liverpool defender who spent last season on loan at Bramall Lane while a former Blades’ midfielder is reportedly wanted by Luton Town.

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are all reportedly interested in a Derby County starlet and the Eagles could also be about to rival Spurs for the signing of West Brom’s england international keeper who is about to become a free agent.

Elsewhere, Fulham are lining up a bid for a Manchester United midfielder while Bournemouth could swoop to sign a Spurs defender if his £6m move to Celtic does not go through.

Finally, both the Cottagers and the Cherries are keen on a Blackburn Rovers midfielder who is also wanted by several other Championship sides as well as Rangers.

Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Friday morning:

