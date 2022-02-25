The Seasiders looked like they had claimed a point on the road as Josh Bowler scored his sixth goal of the season with less than ten minutes to go.

However, Blackpool were unable to hang on and the home side bagged the winner with only a minute of normal time left on the clock.

While QPR was always going to be a tough test for Neil Critchley’s side, the visitors were feeling a little more positive when Dion Sanderson saw red in the first half.

The loss means Blackpool have won only once in their last six matches but will be confident of taking all three points as they host Reading tomorrow afternoon.

The Royals currently sit one place above the relegation zone – 13 points below Blackpool.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Ex-Posh starlet set for League Two switch Lee Tomlin has been training with Walsall and is reportedly close to joining the League Two side permanently following his release by Cardiff City in October. The 33-year-old spent made over 150 appearances for Peterborough United over two spells with the club. (Express & Star) Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. European giants eye Boro winger Arsenal, Ajax and RB Leipzig are among the teams scouting Middlesbrough winger Isaiah Jones. The 22-year-old has one goal and eight assists in his breakthrough season with the club. (Northern Echo) Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY Photo Sales

3. Forest star hints at summer move Nottingham Forest striker Nuno Da Costa has hinted at a permanent exit from the City Ground this summer. The 31-year-old has admitted he is in talks with Caen, where he has been on loan since for the past month. (Football League World) Photo: James Williamson - AMA Photo Sales

4. Premier League clubs target Bristol City teen A number of Premier League clubs and sides across Europe are reportedly monitoring Bristol City's Alex Scott ahead of a summer move. Everton, Leicester and West Ham are among the clubs keen. (BristolLive) Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales