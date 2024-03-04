Four ex-Blackpool coaches linked with Accrington Stanley job alongside Everton and Liverpool legends

John Coleman was sacked by Accrington Stanley on Sunday (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The 61-year-old enjoyed plenty of success during his time at the Wham Stadium. Having initially joined the club in 1999, he helped the club to three promotions on their way to the Football League, before departing for Rochdale in 2012.

After leaving Spotland, he had stints with Southport and Sligo Rangers prior to his return to Accrington in 2014, as he helped the club to League One during his second spell in charge alongside assistant Jimmy Bell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many have been left outraged by the length of the Lancashire club’s statement following the dismissal of the long-serving pair, which simply read: “Accrington confirm that John Coleman and Jimmy Bell have been informed their contracts are terminated with immediate effect. Everyone at the club thanks them for their long-standing service and we wish them all the very best for the future.”

A number of former Blackpool figures are among those linked with the job, with former caretaker and assistant coach David Dunn sitting at 10/1 behind favourites John Doolan (1/4) and Derek Adams (8/1) according to Bettingodds.com.

Meanwhile, Gary Bowyer is at 16/1, while Simon Grayson is at 25/1, alongside Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler and Everton great Leighton Baines.

Bowyer’s last job was with Dundee, whom he left last summer after guiding the club to promotion from the Scottish Championship, while Grayson is looking for a return to the EFL following a stint in India.