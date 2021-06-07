Former Seasider and Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips has his say on the future of Blackpool's star loanee Elliot Embleton

The 22-year-old played a key role in Blackpool's promotion to the Championship after being allowed to join Neil Critchley's side on loan during the January transfer window.

The attacking midfielder made 23 appearances in tangerine, scoring twice - including a pearler in the second leg of Pool's play-off semi-final win against Oxford United.

The Seasiders are reportedly keen to bring Embleton back to Bloomfield Road on a permanent basis, but Sunderland will want to see how Embleton can perform for them in the third tier.

Phillips, who played for both clubs, believes Embleton has a lot to offer the Wearside outfit.

"I would be desperate to keep hold of him," he told Football Insider.

“I watched him a few times last season and I think he is good player and he is certainly someone who can play in League One.

“It raised a few eyebrows when he went to Blackpool and he did very well there.

“I expect the club to be fighting tooth and nail not to let him go.

“He is a good, young player who has done exceptionally well to help Blackpool get promoted. I think he would have a lot to offer next season. Keep him at the club and let him help the club get promoted.

“The other question is, does Embleton want to stay? I am sure Blackpool will be interested in signing him and he might be tempted to go and play in the Championship. I really hope they keep him though.”