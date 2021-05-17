Former Premier League referees to officiate Blackpool's play-off semi-finals against Oxford United

The Seasiders head to the Kassam Stadium tomorrow night for the first leg (6pm kick-off), before welcoming the U's back to Bloomfield Road on Friday night (7.45pm kick-off).

Bobby Madley will take charge of Tuesday evening's opening tie.

The 35-year-old, from Wakefield, West Yorkshire, officiated Blackpool's 3-1 win against Peterborough United in March.

The official previously refereed in the Premier League between 2013 and 2018 and was also FIFA listed between 2016 and 2018.

He's been officiating in League One and League Two this season.

Keith Stroud, meanwhile, will take charge of the decisive second leg at Bloomfield Road on Friday.

Bobby Madley took charge of Blackpool earlier in the season

The 51-year-old, from Hampshire, has been refereeing in the Championship this season, having previously officiated in the top flight between 2007 and 2010.

Madley supports Huddersfield Town, while Stroud is a Luton Town fan.