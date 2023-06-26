The 28-year-old will join the Seasiders on July 1 on a deal that includes an option for a further 12 months.

A key figure at the Montgomery Waters Meadow Stadium since his permanent arrival from Everton back in 2021, Pennington will bolster Neil Critchley’s defensive ranks ahead of the new campaign.

Pennington spent 16 years at Goodison Park, making his senior debut in 2015, before enjoying successful loan spells with the likes of Coventry City, Ipswich Town and Leeds United. Called up to England U19’s in 2013, Pennington is familiar to Head Coach Neil Critchley from his time in charge of Liverpool U18’s.

The defender becomes the second signing this summer, following Albie Morgan’s arrival from Charlton Athletic earlier this month.

Head Coach Neil Critchley said: “Matthew is a player I have been aware of for a number of years and I am delighted we have beaten off significant competition from other Clubs for his signature.

“After a successful spell at Shrewsbury where he won the Players’ Player of the Season award last year, we feel we have signed an established player at this level with the potential to improve further.

“We would like to welcome Matthew to Blackpool and we look forward to working with him in the future."

Matthew Pennington said: “I’m really excited to be here. This seems like a brilliant place to play football, and I can’t wait to get started.

“First and foremost I’m a defender and enjoy doing that part of the game. I’m a team player and can play with the ball as well. I know a few of the lads here such as Callum Connolly and Shayne Lavery and I’m excited to see them again.