Former Everton, Bolton Wanderers and Ipswich Town man reflects on ups and downs of debut season with Blackpool

The 24-year-old became one of the club’s first signings during the summer before a ball was kicked on a free transfer, following his release from Everton.

A versatile performer, Connolly began the season at right-back before both Dujon Sterling and Jordan Gabriel arrived.

Callum Connolly concedes it's been a season of ups and downs at Blackpool

Since then, the former Fleetwood Town loanee has had to bide his time for opportunities, which more often than not have come in central midfield.

But, prior to the international break, Connolly displayed his flexibility once again playing on the right-hand side of a back three.

While the Liverpool-born man hasn’t been a regular starter under Neil Critchley, he very rarely lets the team down when he is called upon.

“I’ve enjoyed it,” he told The Gazette when asked about his time on the Fylde coast so far.

“I’ve had my ups and downs obviously, but every player will tell you they’ve been through that.

“I had a spell out of the team in November and December time but I’ve since worked my way back in, so I’ve enjoyed it.

“It’s sometimes difficult moving to a new club but I’m enjoying it and I’ve learned a lot along the way, so I just want to have a good end to the season now.”

Connolly’s first league goal for the club went somewhat under the radar at the weekend as it was a stoppage-time consolation in Pool’s 4-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

But his boss wasn’t at all surprised to see Connolly get on the scoresheet for the second time this season, having also bagged in a cup game against Middlesbrough back in August.

“Callum can do that,” Critchley said.

“Over the course of the season he’s shown he’s capable of getting a goal, whether he’s at full-back or in midfield.

“That’s one of the qualities he always had as a young boy growing up, because he’s got good timing of getting into the box and he attacks the ball really well. He can head it and he has two really good feet, so when the ball drops to him in the box it’s not surprising he finished it off.