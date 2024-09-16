Former European Cup winner Shaw passes away, aged 63

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Aston Villa and Blackpool striker Gary Shaw has died at the age of 63, the club have announced.

Shaw was a member of the Villa side that won the First Division title in 1981 and the European Cup the following year.

The forward, who also had spells with Walsall, Kilmarnock and Shrewsbury, had been in hospital after suffering a head injury in a recent fall.

A Villa statement read: “Aston Villa Football Club is deeply shocked and profoundly saddened to learn that Gary Shaw, one of our European Cup-winning heroes, has passed away.

“He passed away peacefully earlier today surrounded by his family, who asked Aston Villa to release a statement on their behalf. Gary was one of our own, a talented striker who delighted supporters with his goalscoring exploits which helped fire Villa to success in the 1980s.”

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Gary’s family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time.”

Solihull-born Shaw joined Villa as an apprentice and went on to score 79 times in 213 appearances, including 20 in their title-winning campaign, after which he was named PFA Young Player of the Year.

He was then an important part of the team that won the European Cup with victory over Bayern Munich in the final in 1982. Shaw scored three goals in the competition including a quarter-final strike against Dynamo Kyiv.

Shaw made six appearances at Bloomfield Road in 1987 while on loan.