Former Chelsea and Blackpool ace left homeless amid struggles with alcoholism
The 32-year-old, once a teenage prodigy at Chelsea, is in such dire straits that he's been left with no other option but to couch surf.
The one-time Stamford Bridge ace, who signed for the Seasiders from Barnsley nine years ago, had been earning a four-figure salary per week in his heyday, but he can't guarantee a roof over his head at present.
Speaking to Mail Sport at the Alderley Edge hotel, the troubled ex-pro shared the story of his struggles since being forced into retirement from the game and the action he's taking in an attempt to turn his life back around.
"I spend each day just thinking about where to go really," he said. "I have family but I don’t really want to rely on them. I want to try to do stuff for myself. It’s been difficult. I try not to think about it too much. I just try and get on with it.
"They just want the best for me. They try to help me as much as they can. Obviously they’ve got their own lives. They get me hotels, or I can stay at their house sometimes.
"From day to day nothing is settled. You think it can never happen to you. I didn’t plan on retiring. It’s difficult."
With no house, no car, no source of income, and barely any personal belongings, there hasn't been any light at the end of the tunnel for Mellis.
He pulled the plug on a 13-year playing career last term after a misdiagnosed knee injury was picked up during a brief spell at Southend, where he made just three appearances from the bench.
Mellis, however, confessed that he was largely to blame for his failure to showcase his untapped potential, having been distracted by his demons from the very beginning.
The Nottingham-born middle man, who played 13 times in the Championship for the Tangerines during the 2014/15 campaign, had been dependent on alcohol, which is why his debut for the Blues - in the Champions League against Slovakian outfit MSK Zilina - turned out to be his only appearance for the club.
"Throughout my career it’s been a thing that’s caused me problems," he continued. "When you’re drinking you’re not in control of what you’re doing.
"It affects training, managers wouldn’t be happy. I remember I turned up one time to training drunk. I would’ve been 19. Steve Holland [Chelsea’s assistant coach] sent me in. There’s been a few occasions where it has affected me.
"David Luiz didn’t speak too much English, but when we’d be warming up he’d [mimics sniffing his breath] “Hey, have you been drinking?’”. He would say stop [wags his finger]. Like that.
"Dermot Drummy [Chelsea’s former academy manager] gave me a mentor, Ashley Cole, to stop me from going out and to talk to me. So people did try, I can’t lie."
His lack of game time at SW6 became a huge source of frustration, which he failed to control. Mellis wore the shirt for little more than a minute having replaced Josh McEachran in Chelsea's 2-1 triumph in Group F in November, 2010.
Mellis' lack of discipline, and mismanagement in terms of his priorities, saw his situation spiral, and he was tasked with a rebuild after being shipped out to Oakwell.
He would go on to play for seven more clubs across the Football League, including Blackpool, having been given a chance by Belgian coach Jose Riga.
Mellis said: "I was cocky back then, arrogant. I felt like I should be playing. I feel like it is a good thing if it’s channelled in the right way. But I don’t think I channelled it in the right way.
"If I wasn’t picked or was feeling frustrated I would just go out, go drinking. You’re not messing Chelsea up, you’re messing yourself up.’
"When I was still playing in the league, I didn’t regret anything. I thought I am where I am."
Now he's seeking an intervention, someone or something to help put an end to his misery. The Mail reports that he has reached out to the PFA for assistance and he is set to enter the Sporting Chance clinic in a bid to overcome his issues with alcohol.
Others within the football community have also answered his cry for help. Chelsea have helped Mellis through his first two talent identification courses as he aims to eventually land work back in football.
"Since I’ve stopped playing, you have more time to think," Mellis concluded. "You have to regret that. The amount of people that come up to me and say 'Oh my God , what happened to you?', that’s when it makes me think about it. These are people that are playing in the Premier League.
"I feel like I didn’t really know the talent that I had. Outwardly I would be cocky. But inside I would be a bit, not nervous, but didn’t really know what I could achieve. I didn’t believe it.
"I’m drinking as much as I can really. Just to forget about the stress. It’s pretty much when the opportunity comes."
He added: "I’ve spoken to the PFA where I try and explain it. I felt if you don’t drink every day it's not a problem. But it causes problems in your life. Now I’m trying to rectify that.
"Chelsea helped me to get my Level 1 and Level 2 scouting badges. I did that with them and the FA at Stamford Bridge. I think that’s something that I’ll enjoy. I like watching youngsters, I feel like I can see potential in people.
"I watch football all day, every day. I like to spot youth talents coming through. I feel like I can help them in other ways, off the pitch. Try to steer them away from the stuff I was doing."