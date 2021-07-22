Former Bradford City, Everton and Rangers man replaces Colin Calderwood as Blackpool's new assistant head coach

The 57-year-old links up with Neil Critchley and Mike Garrity in Blackpool’s backroom staff ahead of the club’s return to the Championship.

McCall, whose father Andy played for the Seasiders between 1947 and 1951, takes the spot of Calderwood, who departed Bloomfield Road in June to take up a coaching role at Northampton Town.

“To be joining Blackpool is special,” McCall said of his move.

“My sister was born in Blackpool and my dad played with the likes of Stanley Matthews and Stan Mortensen. He always told some good stories about his time there.

“I’m really excited for the challenge and to become part of the team.

“The club and in particular the coaching staff did an outstanding job last season - I know (goalkeeping coach) Steve Banks well – and I now want to come in and be a key part of the group as well.

“I’m here to support Neil in the best way I can.”

McCall enjoyed a 23-year playing career, wracking up almost 800 appearances for Bradford, Everton, Rangers and Sheffield United.

After finishing his playing days, the former midfielder worked as an assistant to Neil Warnock before starting the first of three managerial stints at Valley Parade, where he is still held in high regard.

The Leeds-born coach also enjoyed a successful spell managing Scottish side Motherwell, guiding the club to a Scottish Cup final and two second-placed league finishes.

Having been capped 40 times by Scotland as a player, McCall joined the coaching staff of the national team in 2013 to work as an assistant for Gordon Strachan.

“Stuart’s reputation and vast experiences within the game command respect,” head coach Neil Critchley said.

“The knowledge that he has gained from an extensive playing, managerial and coaching career will be invaluable to me, the players and the staff.

“Stuart has shown a desire to come and join us here at Blackpool and after speaking to him, it was clear that he has lost none of his passion and enthusiasm for football.

“He will complement our excellent, existing staff and I’m delighted that he is joining us before we start our journey back in the Championship in a few weeks’ time.”

McCall replaces fellow former Scot Calderwood, who left the club to return to Northampton earlier in the summer.

The 56-year-old is based in Northamptonshire and cited geography as a major factor in his decision to return to Sixfields.

When asked about Calderwood’s departure, Critchley told The Gazette: “Because of his personal situation and the offer he had from Northampton, which is obviously geographically close to his own, it worked for him.

“He’s also worked there before so he knows the people behind the scenes.

“Colin was brilliant. I hope that our friendship will remain now. I didn’t know Colin personally before he came to the club but he was a massive help to me, the staff and the players. You could see how well respected he was.

“I hope even though he’s left, I keep that relationship with him.”