Former Blackpool striker set to return to France despite Sheffield Wednesday, Salford City and Wrexham links

According to reports, the striker is likely to join Le Mans in the next 48 hours after falling out of favour with Scottish side Hearts.

The 29-year-old has attracted interested from the likes of Wrexham and Sheffield Wednesday but is keen on a return to his homeland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer, meanwhile, was said to be considering a reunion at Salford City, but the League Two side have since signed striker Matt Smith from Millwall.

Despite interest from several EFL clubs and National League side Wrexham, it's believed Gnanduillet is content to return to his homeland.

Le Mans play in the Championnat National, the French third tier.

The Frenchman wants to play more often and is now ready to leave Tynecastle Park 12 months after arriving as a free agent.

Gnanduillet looks to be on his way back to France

His 18-month contract expires at the end of the season and he is only a back-up striker this term.

The former Chesterfield and Leyton Orient frontman has started only three league games since Hearts were promoted back to the Premiership during the summer and has been mainly restricted to a substitute's role.

He has scored one goal in 16 appearances overall this term.

Gnanduillet left Bloomfield Road to join Turkish Second Division side Altay SK in 2020.

He scored 32 goals over two separate spells with the Seasiders, having briefly departed to join South African outfit Baroka, only to return without playing a game for them.