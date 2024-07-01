Former Blackpool and Everton striker finds new club - and will face the Seasiders next month

By Amos Wynn
Published 1st Jul 2024, 13:19 BST
Former Blackpool striker Shayne Lavery has signed a two-year deal with Cambridge United.

The 25-year-old departed Bloomfield Road back in May following the conclusion of his contract with the Seasiders.

After coming through Everton’s youth ranks, the Northern Ireland forward spent time with Linfield before making the move to the Fylde Coast in 2021.

In 106 outings in Tangerine, Lavery found the back of the net 18 times, as well as providing four assists.

Throughout the 2023/24 campaign, he had a number of spells on the sidelines, and only managed five league goals all season.

Lavery won’t have to wait long to face his former teammates, with Neil Critchley’s side set to come up against Cambridge at the Abbey Stadium on August 24.

The U’s finished 18th in League One last term, and were just four points above the drop zone.

Following the sacking of Mark Bonner and the departure of Neil Harris, former Swansea City and Leeds United boss Garry Monk finished the season in the hot seat, and will guide the club forward into the upcoming campaign.

