Former Blackpool star Trevor Sinclair returns to talkSPORT after being suspended over Queen Elizabeth tweet

The 49-year-old was taken off the airwaves back in September after courting controversy over a tweet he sent in the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Barely an hour after Her Majesty’s passing was announced by the Royal Family, Sinclair suggested “black and brown” people won’t be mourning the monarch’s passing at the age of 96.

Sinclair wrote: “Racism was outlawed in England in the 60’s & its been allowed to thrive so why should black & brown mourn!! #queen”

The former England international was immediately criticised, with many pointing to his own conviction for racism.

In 2018, Sinclair lost his role working as a pundit for the BBC after being convicted of drink driving and racially abusing a policeman.

Others also picked up on a previous tweet from Sinclair about the Queen in 2020, where Sinclair wrote: “Our Queen looked so fragile when addressing the nation earlier but was so genuine with humility, her majesty still inspired #UnitedKingdom”

Sinclair returned to the airwaves on Saturday, unannounced by the radio station

Among those to respond to Sinclair was Blackpool legend Brett Ormerod, who said: “Wow, no words trev, you clearly have a short memory.

“The queen has been a beacon of hope for everything and everyone, very bad timing.

“I really don’t agree with you on this and you’re the one with the racism conviction, not her. You’re so wrong on this.”

Fellow talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan, who often worked on the same show with Sinclair and Jim White, also weighed in on the debate.

“I’m really not sure that is an appropriate thought, let alone tweet,” he wrote.

“The country has lost a very significant person and respect and value should be the overriding sentiments not division!”

Sinclair has since deleted the tweet while he also briefly deactivated his Twitter account, but he soon returned with an apology.

“My tweet yesterday was ill timed at a time when the royal family, and many around the world were grieving for the Queen. I apologise for any offence caused to those mourning The Queen.”

However, Sinclair, who has since turned off replies to his tweets, appeared to double down on his comments later in September.

“This is MY account. Not ours,” he wrote. “If you don't like my posts, you can unfollow me.

“I have my own beliefs & principles based on MY heritage & life experiences, which I will 100% maintain, even in the face of adversity.

“Thanks for all the support I’ve received.”

Following the controversy, talkSPORT suspended Sinclair while launching an international investigation into the matter.

“Trevor Sinclair will not be on air while we carry out a thorough investigation into the circumstances and timing of his tweet,” the station said in a statement.

“While we respect the right of Trevor Sinclair to express his opinion on his personal Twitter account, talkSPORT does not endorse the tweet.”

Sinclair, who began his career with the Seasiders before going on to play for the likes of Manchester City, QPR and West Ham, returned to the air on Saturday for co-commentary duties.