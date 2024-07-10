Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Blackpool defender Harrison McGahey has his sights set on making his Champions League debut - 10 years on from leaving Bloomfield Road.

The first round of qualifying for the European competition got underway on Tuesday night, with Cymru Premier champions The New Saints among those in action, claiming a 3-0 victory FK Decic courtesy of a Brad Young brace and one from Dan Davies.

Seasiders youth product McGahey joined the Welsh outfit earlier this summer following his departure from Oldham Athletic.

Despite not featuring in this week’s fixture at Park Hall through injury, the 28-year-old is set to be ready for the return trip to Montenegro on July 16.

“Hopefully I’ll be okay for the second leg, it’s something that made me sign for TNS - playing Champions League football is massive,” he said.

“As soon as they heard Oldham were letting me go, they moved for me straight away. This is a fresh start for me, going to a team that plays in Europe, it’s something I’m looking forward to.

“The lads didn’t lose a game last season, it shows we’re a good side. If we can get through this round then it gives us a massive opportunity.

“It’ll be the first time I’ve been overseas for football, I just hope we can progress to the next round. If I can get off to a good start then it’ll put me in good stead.”

Following spells with Blackburn Rovers and Liverpool, McGahey joined the Blackpool academy as a teenager and was able to progress through the Seasiders ranks, making four senior appearances for the club in 2014 before opting to join Sheffield United.

“It was good, playing in the Championship after coming through the scholars is a young lad’s dream,” he stated.

“I started training with the first-team around Christmas time. The manager Barry Ferguson wanted to put me in early, but with the circumstances the club was in, it was difficult.

“I just carried on doing the same things in training, showing him I was ready, so he put me in.

“My debut was a massive day for me and my family. We ended up staying up that season, which was good.

“The contract that was offered to me (at the end of the season) wasn’t great at the time. Blackpool wasn’t up to scratch, there was a lot going on, but things have changed there now and the club is a lot better.

“Sheffield United came in for me, and they were a club with a lot of ambition. It didn’t really work out for me there, but I still got some game time - I learnt a good lesson from it.”