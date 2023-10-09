News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Former Blackpool, Portsmouth and Aberdeen defender ‘safe’ after fleeing Israel following Hamas attacks

Defender moved to Israeli top flight in the summer following his Portsmouth release

By Mark McMahon
Published 9th Oct 2023, 14:38 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 14:38 BST
Former Blackpool defender Clark Robertson, centreFormer Blackpool defender Clark Robertson, centre
Former Blackpool defender Clark Robertson, centre

Former Blalckpool defender Clark Robertson has confirmed his safety after managing to escape Israel.

The ex-Seasiders, Portsmouth, Aberdeen and Rotherham player updated his followers on X, formerly Twitter, of his return to the UK on Monday afternoon. That’s after an Instagram post from the FC Ashdod player showed him boarding a flight to Budapest following the shock attacks by Hamas militants over the weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Robertson’s X post was accompanied by a video showing the immediate aftermath of a rocket strike on a residential neighbourhood in the City of Ashdod.

Most Popular

The 30-year-old wrote: ‘Madness seeing this. Thankfully back in the UK now safe and well.’

Robertson signed for Israeli top-flight side Ashdod in the summer following his release by Blackpool’s League One rivals Pompey. The centre-back spent three seasons at Bloomfield Road, making 143 appearances and helping the Seasiders win promotion via the League Two play-offs in 2016-17.

He has since featured four times for his new club, scoring once, with his last appearance coming in a 1-0 defeat to Hapoel Hadera on Saturday, September 30.

Hide Ad

His new home city, which he has since fled, is 38km from Gaza and sits between the Palestinian exclave and Tel Aviv.

More than 700 people have been killed in Israel since Saturday, including 260 people massacred by Hamas gunmen at a music festival. More than 10 British citizens are feared dead or missing.

Related topics:Clark RobertsonPortsmouthBlackpoolAberdeen