Former Blackpool, Peterborough United and Bradford City midfielder searching for new club following National League departure
The midfielder made 34 appearances for the Seasiders while on loan from Middlesbrough during the 2017/18 campaign.
After leaving the Riverside Stadium, the 27-year-old spent time with both Peterborough United and Bradford City before making the move to Victoria Park in 2022.
Since signing for the Monkey Hangers, he has scored 10 goals and provided nine assists in 75 outings, but has now played his final game for the North East club.
Cooke is among nine players to be released by Hartlepool this summer, alongside Alex Lacey, Edon Pruti, Brody Patterson, Mikael Ndjoli, Jake Hastie, Josh Umerah and Chris Wreh.
In a statement, they wrote: “Twelve players remain under contract or have had clauses in their contracts exercised for the 2024/25 campaign. Joel Dixon and Manny Onariase have however been placed on the transfer list.
“The club have offered new terms to David Ferguson and Nicky Featherstone following the expiration of their contracts.
“Nine players will be departing the Suit Direct Stadium, while seven loan players will also return to their parent clubs. We would like to thank those players who are leaving for their contributions and we wish them the very best for their future careers.”
