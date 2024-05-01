Callum Cooke

The midfielder made 34 appearances for the Seasiders while on loan from Middlesbrough during the 2017/18 campaign.

After leaving the Riverside Stadium, the 27-year-old spent time with both Peterborough United and Bradford City before making the move to Victoria Park in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since signing for the Monkey Hangers, he has scored 10 goals and provided nine assists in 75 outings, but has now played his final game for the North East club.

Cooke is among nine players to be released by Hartlepool this summer, alongside Alex Lacey, Edon Pruti, Brody Patterson, Mikael Ndjoli, Jake Hastie, Josh Umerah and Chris Wreh.

In a statement, they wrote: “Twelve players remain under contract or have had clauses in their contracts exercised for the 2024/25 campaign. Joel Dixon and Manny Onariase have however been placed on the transfer list.

“The club have offered new terms to David Ferguson and Nicky Featherstone following the expiration of their contracts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad