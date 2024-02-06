Jamie Devitt has announced his retirement (Photographer Kevin Barnes/CameraSport)

The 33-year-old was at Bloomfield Road between 2019 and 2022, but his spell with the Seasiders didn’t go as planned. During his three seasons at Bloomfield Road he made no competitive appearances for the club, and was loaned out to both Newport County and Bradford City.

Due a number of reasons, including injuries and managerial chances, things didn’t work out for Devitt following his arrival from Carlisle United.

The former Republic of Ireland youth international started his career Hull City, before representing the likes of Chesterfield and Morecambe. Following his Blackpool exit he signed for Barrow, before later rejoining their Cumbrian rivals.