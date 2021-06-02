Former Blackpool, Millwall and Chesterfield man announces his retirement from football

The Spaniard has announced on social media that a serious knee injury has forced him to call it a day.

The 35-year-old made 65 appearances for the Seasiders between 2011 and 2014 and quickly made himself a fans’ favourite.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder has been active on social media in recent weeks offering his support for Pool in their quest to reach the Championship, which they secured in the play-off final at the weekend.

Martinez has played his football for Spanish Second Division side Sabadell in recent years, but he hasn’t featured for the Catalonian outfit since the start of March.

It meant Martinez was unable to play any part for Sabadell in their final games of the season, which ended in relegation to the third tier of Spanish football.

“I think it’s time to explain to you all my absence for all these months,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

Martinez moved to England to join Blackpool in 2011

“Due to the condition of my knee, a few months ago after several tests I was forced to end my football career.

“Over five years ago I had a very serious injury which I thought I would never play again.

“With a lot of sacrifice, I was able to endure almost four years in Sabadell, but a few months ago the knee could not resist anymore and due to that serious injury, my retreat was forced.

“It wasn’t just football, but my health and day-to-day were completely impossible.

“So much anger and frustration I’ve had to digest in these months to get to the idea of what was going on with me.

“In addition, the powerlessness of not being able to help the team in the final stretch from where I would have liked.

“I’ve learned to accept reality and take this blow. Forgive me for being distant and not responding to so many people who cared about me.

“And thank you to all those who knew and respected my decision to wait until the end of the season to make it public.”

Martinez began his career with Espanyol, before spending loan spells with Rayo Vallecano and Girona.

In the summer of 2011, he made the move to Blackpool, signing a two-year contract under the management of Ian Holloway.

He would reunite with Holloway at Millwall in 2014, before moving to Chesterfield a year later.

But just one month after signing for the Spireites, Martinez picked up an anterior cruciate ligament knee injury which sidelined him for 15 months.

He would later return to his native country, who he featured for at Under-19 and Under-21 level, in 2017.