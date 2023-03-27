Former Blackpool midfielder Charlie Adam admits to getting goose bumps whenever he returns to Bloomfield Road

The Scot, 37, at FY1 for the Seasiders' goal-less draw with Championship leaders Burnley earlier in the month, and returned to take part in the EFL's "Together" initiative ahead of the home game against Coventry City.

The former Rangers and Liverpool ace, who earned 26 caps for his country, made 101 appearances for the Tangerines in all competitions, scoring 36 goals, including one in their play-off final win over Cardiff City at Wembley in 2010.

“It gives me goose-bumps coming back here," he said. "This club means everything to me in terms of what it gave me in my career.

BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Charlie Adam of Blackpool applauds the supporters during the Barclays Premier League match between Blackpool and Sunderland at Bloomfield Road on January 22, 2011 in Blackpool, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images)

“I’ve got a special bond with these supporters and when I come back I’m always looked after well.

“It’s a wonderful football club and you want to see them doing well, because if they do that the town will be doing well as well.”

Dundee-born Adam, who won the League Cup with Liverpool 11 years ago, despite missing his penalty in the shootout against the Bluebirds, is sad to see the precarious position that Blackpool find themselves in in the second tier.

Mick McCarthy's men are four points off the bottom, following Wigan Athletic's three-point deduction, and are three points adrift of safety, with just eight games remaining.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Luis Nani of Manchester United evades Charlie Adam of Blackpool during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Blackpool at Old Trafford on May 22, 2011 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Having won just twice in 21 fixtures in the league, losing five of their last eight, Adam continued: “That performance against QPR was a big performance.

"Hopefully it can propel them to go and get out of the relegation zone and where they are.

"Mick was the right man to stabilise it and get these supporters behind the players again.

"This home support can change everything for you. You need these supporters in tough times but also the good times.

“Mick has come in and has been dealt the players he’s been dealt and he’s got to try and get a tune out of them for the rest of the season.

