Former Blackpool manager returns to English coaching with non-league outfit

McPhillips replaces Jon McCarthy, who departed the National League North club earlier this month.

It marks a return to coaching in England for McPhillips, who had been assisting Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler in India.

The 53-year-old worked as a set-piece coach for East Bengal, where former Blackpool assistant Tony Grant was also part of the backroom staff.

Fowler agreed to mutually part ways with the Indian outfit last month.

McPhillips now links up with a Southport side that sit bottom of the National League North table, having failed to win any of their first seven games of the campaign.

“This is an exciting appointment for Southport Football Club,” manager Liam Watson said.

McPhillips is the new assistant manager of Southport

“Terry has a wealth of experience and I am thrilled to be able to bring him in to the club.

“He has a great football pedigree and we will work well together. I have known him for years and look forward to forming a great partnership at Southport Football Club.”

McPhillips left his role as Blackpool manager in 2019, shortly after Simon Sadler’s takeover was agreed.

He informed the new board he had no long-term desire to be a manager.

McPhillips initially took the job on an interim basis after Gary Bowyer’s shock departure one game into the 2018/19 season.

Bowyer, who had previously worked with McPhillips at Blackburn Rovers, had brought the former Halifax Town and Fleetwood Town striker to Bloomfield Road to work as a chief scout, before becoming his number two later down the line.