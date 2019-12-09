Former Blackpool loanee Viv Solomon-Otabor victim of racist abuse at Bulgarian club CSKA Sofia

Former Blackpool loanee Viv Solomon-Otabor has been the victim of racist abuse in Bulgaria according to a statement released by his current club CSKA Sofia.

The club says the abuse, which has occurred in recent games, will not be tolerated and they will fight strongly against it.

"CSKA as a club and institution in Bulgarian football, enjoying the support of the largest audience, clearly declares its position that it will in no way tolerate manifestations of racism, discrimination and any division and determination of people according to their skin color, ethnicity and religious affiliation," they said in a statement.

"We stand firmly behind our football player Viv Solomon-Otabor, who has been attacked and insulted on this basis in our recent meetings.

"We will categorically fight this as a reputable club with players of different nationalities.

"Racism is a scourge for our times, and it has no place in society or in the sports fields of Bulgaria."

Solomon-Otabor labelled the abuse as "disgusting" on his Twitter page.

The 23-year-old made 47 appearances for the Seasiders on loan from Birmingham City during the 2017/18 season, scoring five times.

The Nigerian moved to Bulgaria after his contract expired at St Andrew's at the end of last season.

The abuse comes after racist chanting and Nazi salutes marred England's Euro 2020 qualifier against Bulgaria in Sofia back in October.

England's 6-0 win was stopped twice and could have been abandoned, but Gareth Southgate's men chose to play on.

Bulgaria were subsequently ordered to play two matches behind closed doors - one suspended for two years.

The hosts already had a partial stadium closure for that game against England because of previous racist behaviour.

Bulgaria were also been fined 75,000 euros (£65,000) by UEFA.