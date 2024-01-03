Former Blackpool loanee Jensen Weir has sent out a message following the end of his spell with the Seasiders.

Jensen Weir (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

The 21-year-old made the move to Bloomfield Road in the summer but his game time has been limited in recent times, prompting his return to Brighton & Hove Albion.

In 16 appearances in all competitions, he provided three assists for Neil Critchley’s side, with his last appearance coming off the bench in the FA Cup win against Forest Green Rovers.

Taking to social media following his exit, Weir wrote: “Thank you. All the best.”

Seasiders fans have been quick to wish the midfielder well with whatever comes next.

One stated: “Sorry it didn’t work out fella. Best of luck.”

Another added: “Not sure you really got a fair crack but thanks for your efforts and good luck in your career.”