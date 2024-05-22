Former Blackpool loanee linked with Bolton Wanderers and Oxford United sends message to Sheffield Wednesday following departure
It was announced last week that the midfielder would depart the Owls this summer at the expiry of his contract.
During his time at Bloomfield Road during the second half of the most recent campaign, the 27-year-old became a popular figure after producing a number of influential displays in the centre of the park.
His performances have caught the eye of a number of clubs, with Bolton Wanderers, Oxford United and Birmingham City among the sides to be linked with the ex-Watford man.
Byers made the move to Sheffield Wednesday from Swansea City back in 2021, and helped the club to the Championship via the League One play-offs during his time in South Yorkshire. In 78 games for the Owls, he found the back of the net on 14 occasions, as well as providing 16 assists.
In a statement bidding farewell to Hillsborough, he wrote: “When I first signed for Wednesday I never thought I would fall in love with the club as much as I have. I've had the best three years of my career at this wonderful club with so many happy memories that I'll look back on with great pride.
“I want to thank all the players and staff that I've been on this journey with, I've managed to share a dressing room with some of the best people and characters in football. To be a big part of a promotion winning team and help get the club back where it should be was an unbelievable experience and achievement.
“To all you fans wow where do I start. The support I've had from you has been truly overwhelming. I hope you saw a player that knew what it meant to put on that blue and white shirt and play for your football club. I class myself as one of you now and I will support the team for the rest of my days.
“I'm gutted it's come to an end but not all fairytales last forever. I do hope one day I can come back but for now it's an emotional goodbye!
“I wish everyone involved with Sheffield Wednesday nothing but the best for the future.”
