Former Blackpool loanee Karamoko Dembele has completed a move to QPR.

The ex-Celtic youngster impressed during his campaign in Tangerine, scoring nine goals and providing 14 assists in all competitions.

His contribution was firmly recognised at Bloomfield Road, with the 21-year-old winning several at the Seasiders’ end of year awards, as well as being nominated League One Young Player of the Season.

Dembele will now make the step up to the Championship on an initial season-long loan from Brest.

Earlier this summer, it was reported attacking midfielder would be allowed to leave the French club ahead of the new Ligue 1 season, which prompted interest from a number of clubs.

Birmingham City, Bolton Wanderers, Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County were among the teams linked with Dembele, but he has now made the move to London for the 2024/25 campaign.