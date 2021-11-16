Former Blackpool loan star Ellis Simms signs new long-term contract with Everton

The striker’s old deal was due to expire at the end of the season, but the 20-year-old has now committed his future to the Toffees until 2024.

Simms enjoyed a successful loan spell with the Seasiders during the second half of last season and played a leading role in their promotion back to the Championship.

The youngster scored 10 goals in 24 appearances, but missed out on the Wembley play-off final after injuring his groin on the eve of the game.

Simms underwent surgery to rectify the problem during the summer, only to suffer an ankle injury in September after forcing his way into Everton’s match-day squad.

The forward is now back fit though and is looking forward to impressing Everton boss Rafa Benitez.

“Everton is a massive club and I love it here,” Simms told evertontv.

“From Under-16s level to now, the club has helped me grow as a person and as a player.

“The support the club has given me has been fantastic and I’m very grateful to sign this new deal.

“Last season at Blackpool I learned a lot in a short space of time by coming up against different styles of play. It’s helped me become a better player.

“It gave me that taste of playing men’s football and now I am eager and ready to kick on and play at the highest level I can.”

Speaking to The Gazette last month, Blackpool’s chief executive Ben Mansford revealed the door wasn’t completely shut on Simms returning to Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders were confident of sealing another loan deal for the Everton striker ahead of their Championship campaign, only for Simms’ injury problems to put pay to those plans.

“Ellis really enjoyed his time here and we enjoyed having him, so I would hope we will continue to keep relations with both Everton and Ellis’ agent,” Mansford told The Gazette.

“Let’s wait and see if it’s right for all parties, as it was when he first joined us. If it’s right in the future, then I’d like to think Ellis feels fondly about his time here.

“There’s obviously a situation with his contract that might need to play out at Everton first, but I’d hope we would be capable of securing him back if it was right for all parties.”