Former Blackpool favourite’s intentions made clear as he prepares for Bloomfield road return

The retired midfielder, who was with the Seasiders between 2009 and 2011 during his playing days, will be looking for three points off Neil Critchley’s side as part of his Fleetwood Town side’s fight against League One relegation. The 38-year-old has been in the top job at Highbury since the end of December following the sacking of Lee Johnson, who had only replaced Scott Brown in September.

Despite his memories of helping Blackpool to the Premier League, Adam states his full focus is on the task in hand with his current club, who are six points off safety.

In his pre-match press conference, he told BBC Radio Lancashire: "I had a fantastic time there as a player and put all my focus on that when I was there, but my focus as the head coach of Fleetwood Town is to go and get a result.

"I have real pride in the job that I do, and I’m honoured to be here, but I’ve got to win football matches to get three points and get my team out of the position we are in. This is another challenge in front of us, we know what the atmosphere is like, and we’ve got to relish that. I’m looking forward to challenging against a team in the top half of the league and trying to get in the play-offs.