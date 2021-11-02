Former Blackpool, Derby County, Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday forward announces his retirement

The 39-year-old much-travelled front man announced he was calling it a day over the weekend after 513 appearances and 104 goals for 11 different Football League clubs.

His decision comes just months after returning to Quorn AFC – the Leicestershire-based Uhlsport United Counties League premier division north club Varney began his career at and where a stand still remains from the proceeds of his £50,000 sale to Crewe Alexandra in 2002.

Burton Albion was his last senior team, with Varney returning to the Pirelli Stadium – after a spell there during the 2018/18 season in the summer of 2020 – in a fitness coach/player role.

However, he left the League One outfit at the end of last season, prompting a return to Quorn.

As well as Burton and Crewe, Varney played for Charlton Athletic – after the Addicks paid £2m for him in 2007 – Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday, Blackpool, Portsmouth, Leeds United, Blackburn Rovers, Ipswich Town and Cheltenham Town.

Varney joined Blackpool on loan at the start of their Premier League campaign in 2010/11.

Varney featured for the Seasiders during their season in the Premier League

The forward would make 30 appearances for the Seasiders, scoring five times.

His most memorable goal during his spell on the Fylde coast came in the famous 2-1 win against Liverpool at Anfield,

After returning to Derby County, Varney made the move to Portsmouth in the summer of 2011 when Steve Cotteril splashed out £750,000 to secure his services.