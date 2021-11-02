Former Blackpool, Derby County, Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday forward announces his retirement
Former Blackpool forward Luke Varney has announced his retirement.
The 39-year-old much-travelled front man announced he was calling it a day over the weekend after 513 appearances and 104 goals for 11 different Football League clubs.
His decision comes just months after returning to Quorn AFC – the Leicestershire-based Uhlsport United Counties League premier division north club Varney began his career at and where a stand still remains from the proceeds of his £50,000 sale to Crewe Alexandra in 2002.
Burton Albion was his last senior team, with Varney returning to the Pirelli Stadium – after a spell there during the 2018/18 season in the summer of 2020 – in a fitness coach/player role.
However, he left the League One outfit at the end of last season, prompting a return to Quorn.
As well as Burton and Crewe, Varney played for Charlton Athletic – after the Addicks paid £2m for him in 2007 – Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday, Blackpool, Portsmouth, Leeds United, Blackburn Rovers, Ipswich Town and Cheltenham Town.
Varney joined Blackpool on loan at the start of their Premier League campaign in 2010/11.
The forward would make 30 appearances for the Seasiders, scoring five times.
His most memorable goal during his spell on the Fylde coast came in the famous 2-1 win against Liverpool at Anfield,
After returning to Derby County, Varney made the move to Portsmouth in the summer of 2011 when Steve Cotteril splashed out £750,000 to secure his services.
