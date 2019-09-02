Former Blackpool defender signs for Doncaster Rovers on loan from Luton Town

Former Blackpool defender Donervon Daniels has joined League One rivals Doncaster Rovers on loan immediately after signing for Championship side Luton Town.

Daniels has agreed a two-year contract with the Hatters but immediately joined Doncaster on loan until January.

Doncaster boss Darren Moore was seeking cover after former Seasider Alex Baptiste suffered an Achilles injury early in the campaign.

Daniels has spent several weeks training with Luton in a bid to keep his fitness levels up and has been rewarded with a contract.

He said: “I’m really happy to get it all finalised so I can focus on playing my football and helping the team challenge at the top end of the table.

“It was put to me that I could come here and play consistent football which helps me continue to improve as a player.

“It’s a really good opportunity to come and play for a manager that I know, he is a really good guy and the way he wants to play suits me.”

The 25-year-old was released by Blackpool at the end of last season having made 49 appearances for the Seasiders.

Daniels came through the ranks at West Bromwich Albion but never made a senior appearance for the Baggies.

He had loan spells at Tranmere Rovers, Gillingham, Blackpool and Aberdeen before joining Wigan Athletic in the summer of 2015.

Daniels made 51 appearances for Wigan – most coming in their run to the League One title in 2016.

He spent the 2017/18 season on loan at Rochdale before returning to Blackpool on a permanent deal.