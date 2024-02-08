Former Blackpool coaches among those linked with vacant League One job following latest sacking

The Vale’s last win was a 3-0 victory over Blackpool at the end of 2023, with their recent results seeing them drop to 21st in the League One table.
A number of ex-Seasiders coaches have been linked with the vacant role, including Gary Bowyer, Simon Grayson and Paul Ince, while former Lincoln City boss Mark Kennedy currently leads the way with the bookies.
Here’s the latest odds for the next Port Vale manager according to BetVictor (all odds correct at time of publication):
1. Who could replace Andy Crosby?
We've taken a look at the latest odds. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
2. Mark Kennedy
The ex-Lincoln City boss is currently 1/2. Photo: Pete Norton
3. Mark Bonner
The former Cambridge United manager is 6/1. Photo: Pete Norton
4. Darren Moore
Darren Moore has recently departed Huddersfield Town. He is currently 6/1 to be the next Port Vale manager. Photo: Gareth Copley
5. Derek Adams
Derek Adams has recently resigned from his role with Ross County. The ex-Morecambe boss is 8/1 to be the next Port Vale boss. Photo: Ian MacNicol
6. Gary Bowyer
The ex-Blackpool boss is 12/1. Photo: Lewis Storey