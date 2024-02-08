News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Former Blackpool coaches among those linked with vacant League One job following latest sacking

Port Vale are on the hunt for a new manager following the sacking of Andy Crosby earlier this week.
By Amos Wynn
Published 8th Feb 2024, 11:29 GMT

The Vale’s last win was a 3-0 victory over Blackpool at the end of 2023, with their recent results seeing them drop to 21st in the League One table.

A number of ex-Seasiders coaches have been linked with the vacant role, including Gary Bowyer, Simon Grayson and Paul Ince, while former Lincoln City boss Mark Kennedy currently leads the way with the bookies.

Here’s the latest odds for the next Port Vale manager according to BetVictor (all odds correct at time of publication):

We've taken a look at the latest odds.

1. Who could replace Andy Crosby?

We've taken a look at the latest odds. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
The ex-Lincoln City boss is currently 1/2.

2. Mark Kennedy

The ex-Lincoln City boss is currently 1/2. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
The former Cambridge United manager is 6/1.

3. Mark Bonner

The former Cambridge United manager is 6/1. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Darren Moore has recently departed Huddersfield Town. He is currently 6/1 to be the next Port Vale manager.

4. Darren Moore

Darren Moore has recently departed Huddersfield Town. He is currently 6/1 to be the next Port Vale manager. Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales
Derek Adams has recently resigned from his role with Ross County. The ex-Morecambe boss is 8/1 to be the next Port Vale boss.

5. Derek Adams

Derek Adams has recently resigned from his role with Ross County. The ex-Morecambe boss is 8/1 to be the next Port Vale boss. Photo: Ian MacNicol

Photo Sales
The ex-Blackpool boss is 12/1.

6. Gary Bowyer

The ex-Blackpool boss is 12/1. Photo: Lewis Storey

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Port ValeBlackpoolLeague OneBetVictorSimon GraysonLincoln City