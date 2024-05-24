Former Blackpool, Cambridge United and Hull City defender lands new role
The 47-year-old is already the head of early years and primary schools for the Seasiders’ Community Trust, and during his playing career was at Bloomfield Road between 2006 and 2007.
It is intended that the new committee will provide support and experience to the girls youth team and open-age squad at the Fylde Coast club.
Discussing his new role, Joseph said: “I am delighted to be part of the Blackpool FC Girls and Ladies Committee and honoured to be named chairperson.
“We want the girls and ladies setup to offer a fun and friendly environment while carrying a community ethos that is inclusive of all abilities. Our short-term aim is to stabilise the club, give the new committee time to settle, and focus on the fantastic talented people we already have connected to Blackpool FC Girls and Ladies.
“As a committee, we want to create opportunities for girls to wear the Tangerine of Blackpool with pride as they strive for excellence on and off the pitch.”
Joseph originally started his football career with Cambridge United, before representing the likes of Peterborough United, Hull City and Rotherham United.
Before hanging up his boots in 2014, he spent time in non-league with Altrincham, Kendal Town, Witton Albion and Northwich Victoria.
