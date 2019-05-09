Former Blackpool boss Ian Holloway linked with vacant manager's job at Walsall

Former Blackpool boss Ian Holloway admits he'd be happy to talk to Walsall about the vacant manager's position at the Bescot Stadium.

READ MORE: I'd love to keep Blackpool job, says Terry McPhillips



The 56-year-old, who has been out of work since leaving QPR in May 2018, says he is looking for a "project" to get his teeth stuck into.

Walsall will ply their trade in League Two next season after being relegated from the third tier last week.

The man who famously guided the Seasiders to the Premier League in 2010 is keen to take on a job where he can replicate the style of play he oversaw at Bloomfield Road.

“I want to get back to work but I don’t want it to be at a club where there is every chance I could be moved on after six or 12 months,” Holloway told the Express & Star.

“At the stage I’m at in my career, I’m looking for a project.

“I want to be at a club I can move forward. I want to develop young players – for me, it’s all about learning and teaching now.

“And I want to play in the way I played at Blackpool. That is what I want, it doesn’t matter about the level.

“It’s all about the project and making a football club better. That’s what I’m looking for and if Walsall think I can do that for them I’d be happy to speak to them.”

While Holloway is currently enjoying doing media work with the likes of TalkSport, he insists he's still got plenty to offer in the coaching game.

“I’m really enjoying working in the media and the opportunities I’ve been given,” he added.

“That’s why my next job has to be the right one because I’m enjoying what I’m doing now.

“The most important thing for me is that I enjoy doing whatever I’m doing for the rest of my life. But I’d love the chance to make a football club better. It is all about the process.

“I want to develop a team and develop young players who play in a modern way but with old fashioned values.

“How good we’d be would be down to the players we’d sign and the attitude they’d bring.

“But it would be wonderful managing a club that is really worth getting excited about.”