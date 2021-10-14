Former Blackpool, Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield United keeper signs for Carlisle United

Howard, who was a free agent, joins the Cumbrian outfit on a deal that runs until the end of the campaign.

The 35-year-old had been without a club since leaving Scunthorpe United at the end of last season.

Carlisle's caretaker boss Gavin Skelton said: “We're really pleased that we've managed to get Mark in with us.

"He's an experienced player who knows the game, and he knows what League Two is all about.

"We felt it was important to get somebody like that in because he isn't just here for the sake of it, he'll provide real competition for that starting jersey.

"He's shown through his first training session with us that he likes to organise and talk to his defenders, and he's slotted in seamlessly already.

"We're all looking forward to working with him."

Howard made 40 appearances over two spells with the Seasiders.

The shot stopper initially made the move to Bloomfield Road in 2011 from Scottish side Aberdeen.

He initially joined on a five-month contract to provide backup to Matt Gilks and Mark Halstead.

The former Arsenal youngster would then go on to join Sheffield United the following year, before signing for Bolton Wanderers in 2016.

Following his release from Bolton, Howard would rejoin Blackpool in 2018 under the management of Gary Bowyer.

He would remain at the club for another two years.