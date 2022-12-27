Former Blackpool captain Jay Spearing has revealed he was hospitalised over Christmas.

The 34-year-old, who now works as a coach for his boyhood club Liverpool, was told to “urgently” attend hospital after having bloods taken on Christmas Eve, otherwise his body would start shutting down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After more tests were carried out, doctors diagnosed the former midfielder with Addison’s disease, an uncommon illness that occurs when the body doesn't make enough of certain hormones.

Spearing revealed the news on social media, where he urged people to get checked out if they ever notice any changes in their body.

“My first Christmas off in 17 years was a little different than I expected,” Spearing wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After blood tests with the club on Christmas Eve I was told I needed to attend hospital urgently before my body started shutting down. I was potentially hours/days away from going into something called adrenal crisis.

“After more observations and tests were carried out, they diagnosed me with Addison’s disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spearing made over 100 appearances for Blackpool between 2017 and 2020

“It’s taken me a minute to get my head around it but I am thankful that now it’s been diagnosed it can be controlled and managed through hormone replacement treatment and it’s not something that I will allow to affect or dictate my life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thinking back, I have been ignoring symptoms and changes in my body for over a year without it being checked. If I didn’t get this checked when I did things could have turned out very differently.