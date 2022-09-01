Former Blackpool, Birmingham City and Lincoln City man returns to Bloomfield Road in coaching capacity

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former right-back has been appointed as the club’s new professional development phase coach, which will see him take charge of the Under-18s.

The 33-year-old will also work closely with his former teammate Stephen Dobbie, who leads the newly-formed development squad.

He returns having left the Fylde coast in 2013.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be back,” Eardley said.

“This is a great opportunity for me and I’m really looking forward to it.

“There are some really good people and staff here at the club and I can’t wait for this next step working on the other side of the fence.

Eardley returns to Bloomfield Road nine years after departing

“The youth team did really well last season and had a lot of success under John Murphy, Matt Blinkhorn, Ciaran Donnelly and all the staff.

“My role is to help develop what is a good group of players, and I feel that I’m in a position where I can definitely do that.”

To take up the role, Eardley departs Welsh club Connah’s Quay Nomads, where he had been playing his football after leaving Burton Albion last year.

He also played for the likes of Birmingham City, Northampton Town and Lincoln City during his 15-year playing career, having started out at Oldham Athletic in 2006.

A former Welsh international, Eardley made 119 appearances during his time at Bloomfield Road.

Academy Director Ciaran Donnelly said: “This is a fantastic appointment for the academy.

“For players to be able to learn from the excellent experience Neal has gained during his career will be invaluable.

“Throughout the interview process he showed his passion for the Club and we could see that he will develop into an outstanding coach.

“His relationship with Stephen Dobbie will be vital to allow players to move through the pathway from youth team to development squad and with the support of head of coaching Matt Blinkhorn, I’m now extremely pleased with the coaching team in place.