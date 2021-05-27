Former Blackpool and Wolves man appointed new Forest Green boss - and will be assisted by another ex-Seasider
Former Blackpool defender Rob Edwards has been appointed the new head coach of League Two side Forest Green.
The 38-year-old replaces Mark Cooper, who was sacked back in April.
Caretaker boss Jimmy Ball led them to the League Two play-offs, but they were beaten over their two-legged semi-final tie by Newport County.
Edwards, who played for Blackpool between 2008 and 2011 and also had a brief loan spell with Fleetwood Town, leaves his role as England's Under-16s boss.
He will be assisted by another former Seasider Richie Kyle, who worked on Gary Bowyer's coaching staff at Bloomfield Road before leaving to take a role at the FA.
Kyle has since been working as an assistant coach for the Canadian women's side.
Edwards said: "This is a club that feels really different from others – and actually does things another way.
"My conversations with the chairman were incredibly positive and showed we’ll get the time and support we need to go on a winning journey.
"The club has a well-developed footballing infrastructure under Richard Hughes and with great people behind the scenes and incredible fans, I’m looking forward to getting started."
Edwards – who also featured for Wolves and Villa in a 14-year playing career – spent several years at Molineux as an Under-18, Under-23 and first-team coach.
He left Wolves in 2019 to become a coach for the England Under-20 team and a year later he also became head coach for the England Under-16s.
