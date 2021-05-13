Former Blackpool and Blackburn Rovers boss thanks Wayne Rooney after being permanently appointed Salford City manager after just missing out on play-offs

The 49-year-old joined the Ammies on a short-term deal back in March following the sacking of Richie Wellens.

Bowyer took 20 points from his 11 games in charge, even winning April's League Two manager of the month award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But it wasn't enough to claim a play-off spot, Salford missing out on the top seven by just two points.

The original plan was for Bowyer to return to his role in Derby County's academy once the season came to an end.

But the former Pool boss has now joined Salford permanently, agreeing a two-year deal.

Upon leaving Pride Park, Bowyer thanked Derby boss and former Manchester United, Everton and England striker Wayne Rooney.

Gary Bowyer

"I’m really excited, it’s all happened very, very quickly and I’m delighted that it has," he said.

“I have to thank Wayne Rooney and Derby County for their role that they have played in all of this, they’ve been magnificent for me.

“Now it’s a case of getting to work very quickly.

"Everybody was very accommodating when I was here and made a real impression on me in the short space of time so it was a very easy decision.

“We’re really excited now leading into the summer, obviously there is a lot of work to do in terms of organising pre-season games, getting to work on the squad.

“We’ve got a real good core group here, and we’ll be looking to add the right characters and the right players to hopefully improve the squad further and give us a real opportunity going into next season.”

Bowyer, who guided to promotion via the League Two play-offs in 2017, had been involved with Derby's Under-23 side.

Prior to Salford, his last managerial post came at Bradford City, which ended in February 2020 despite the Bantams sitting in eighth and just a point adrift of the play-offs.