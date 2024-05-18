Kenny Dougall (Photographer David Horton / CameraSport)

Former Blackpool midfielder Kenny Dougall has tasted success in the Thai League four months on from his Bloomfield Road exit.

Buriram United were crowned champions on Friday without even playing, after second place Bangkok United were defeated 3-0 by Police Tero.

With one game remaining, Dougall’s new side are now eight points clear following their 2-0 victory over Uthai Thani on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club have gone unbeaten in the Thai League since the midfielder’s arrival in January, winning 11 times and drawing on three occasions, with the Australian finding the back of the net once. He’s also enjoyed three outings in the Thai League Cup and one appearance in the Thai FA Cup.

Dougall started his career with Brisbane City, before making the move to the Netherlands, where represented both SC Telstar and Sparta Rotterdam.

Following a spell with Barnsley, the midfielder joined the Seasiders as a free agent in 2020, and ended his first season at the club with a brace at Wembley in the 2-1 League One play-off final victory over Lincoln City.