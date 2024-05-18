Former Blackpool and Barnsley midfielder enjoys league title win four months on from Bloomfield Road exit
Buriram United were crowned champions on Friday without even playing, after second place Bangkok United were defeated 3-0 by Police Tero.
With one game remaining, Dougall’s new side are now eight points clear following their 2-0 victory over Uthai Thani on Saturday.
The club have gone unbeaten in the Thai League since the midfielder’s arrival in January, winning 11 times and drawing on three occasions, with the Australian finding the back of the net once. He’s also enjoyed three outings in the Thai League Cup and one appearance in the Thai FA Cup.
Dougall started his career with Brisbane City, before making the move to the Netherlands, where represented both SC Telstar and Sparta Rotterdam.
Following a spell with Barnsley, the midfielder joined the Seasiders as a free agent in 2020, and ended his first season at the club with a brace at Wembley in the 2-1 League One play-off final victory over Lincoln City.
In 145 outings for the club, he found the back of the net on 11 occasions, while also providing 11 assists. His final start in Tangerine came in a 3-0 victory over Carlisle United in December, with his only appearance beyond that being a cameo off the bench in an EFL Trophy tie against Burton Albion.
