Adama Sidibeh moved to St Johnstone earlier this year (Photo by Paul Thomas/Getty Images)

A former Fylde Coast non-league player is continuing to attract interest from a number of Championship clubs.

Adama Sidibeh has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent times, and things could be about to get better for the striker six months on from a move to the Scottish Premiership.

After first moving over to England from Gambia, the 25-year-old spent time with AFC Blackpool in the North West Counties League Division One North, before making the move to Cheadle Heath Nomads.

He later found himself with Warrington Rylands, which is where he caught the eye with 15 goals during the first half of the most recent campaign.

Back in January, Blackpool were among a number of clubs that were linked with the forward before he eventually completed a move to St Johnstone.

Things continued to click for Sidibeh north of the border, with five goals in 15 outings as his impressive form earned him a call-up to the Gambia national team.

Earlier this month, Football Insider reported Burnley, Derby County and Middlesbrough were all keeping a close eye on the former AFC Blackpool man, with Hull City and Swansea City also being added to that list.

It has been touted that a potential fee could be around £500k in order to move him away from McDiarmid Park.