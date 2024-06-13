Former AFC Blackpool forward commanding £500,000 price tag as Hull City and Swansea City join Burnley and Derby County in search for his signature
Adama Sidibeh has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent times, and things could be about to get better for the striker six months on from a move to the Scottish Premiership.
After first moving over to England from Gambia, the 25-year-old spent time with AFC Blackpool in the North West Counties League Division One North, before making the move to Cheadle Heath Nomads.
He later found himself with Warrington Rylands, which is where he caught the eye with 15 goals during the first half of the most recent campaign.
Back in January, Blackpool were among a number of clubs that were linked with the forward before he eventually completed a move to St Johnstone.
Things continued to click for Sidibeh north of the border, with five goals in 15 outings as his impressive form earned him a call-up to the Gambia national team.
Earlier this month, Football Insider reported Burnley, Derby County and Middlesbrough were all keeping a close eye on the former AFC Blackpool man, with Hull City and Swansea City also being added to that list.
It has been touted that a potential fee could be around £500k in order to move him away from McDiarmid Park.
According to the Courier, there have been no official approaches for Sidibeh despite the rumours circling.
