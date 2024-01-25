Steve Cotterill has been appointed Forest Green manager (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

The former Burnley, Portsmouth and Nottingham Forest manager replaces Troy Deeney, who was sacked last week after just six games in charge at the New Lawn.

Cotterill will be the League Two strugglers’ third head coach of the season, after they started the campaign with David Horseman, before dismissing him in December following their 3-0 defeat to Blackpool in the FA Cup.

Among the 59-year-old’s ranks at Forest Green is Seasiders wing-back Dominic Thompson, who has recently joined the Gloucestershire club on loan for the remainder of the season, and has started their last two games.