Fixture release date confirmed for Blackpool and other clubs across the EFL

Fixture release day has been confirmed

Things are scheduled to get underway on the weekend of August 10/11, with the closing date of the regular season scheduled for May 3 2025.

Clubs will discover their fixtures for the 2024/25 campaign at 9am on June 26, leaving five-and-a-half weeks for preparations to take place.

Blackpool started the previous season with a 2-0 victory over Burton Albion at Bloomfield Road, while their first away game came against Exeter City at St James Park- with the match finishing 0-0.

Meanwhile, things came to a close away to Reading, with their 3-2 proving costly in the battle for the League One play-offs.