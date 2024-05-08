Fixture release date confirmed for Blackpool and other clubs across the EFL
Things are scheduled to get underway on the weekend of August 10/11, with the closing date of the regular season scheduled for May 3 2025.
Clubs will discover their fixtures for the 2024/25 campaign at 9am on June 26, leaving five-and-a-half weeks for preparations to take place.
Blackpool started the previous season with a 2-0 victory over Burton Albion at Bloomfield Road, while their first away game came against Exeter City at St James Park- with the match finishing 0-0.
Meanwhile, things came to a close away to Reading, with their 3-2 proving costly in the battle for the League One play-offs.
The other standout fixture dates will be Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and Good Friday. The Seasiders took on Burton Albion (A), Lincoln City (H) and Derby County (A) respectively last time round.
