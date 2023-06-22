The Seasiders welcome Burton Albion for their season opener on August 5 with the first round of the Carabao Cup (drawn at 2-30pm) taking place on Wednesday, August 9.

The Tangerines’ first trip of term will take them hundreds of miles south as they tackle Gary Caldwell’s Exeter City at St James’ Park on August 12.

The first Fylde Coast derby against rivals Fleetwood Town will be held at Highbury Stadium on September 9 with the return fixture going ahead on March 23.

BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Ian Poveda of Blackpool celebrates with team mates after scoring their sides first goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Blackpool and Stoke City at Bloomfield Road on February 18, 2023 in Blackpool, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Blackpool host third tier favourites Derby County on October 3 and will take on the Rams in the corresponding fixture at Pride Park on Friday, March 29.

Boxing Day will be spent in Staffordshire as the Seasiders face the Brewers at the Pirelli Stadium, the curtain will come down on 2023 at Vale Park, but they’re at home on New Year’s Day as Lincoln City take to the road.

The Tangerines – who culminated last season at Carrow Road – face another lengthy trip on the final game of the campaign as they go head-to-head with Reading at the Madejski Stadium.

Fixtures in full…

AUGUST

Burton Albion (H)

Exeter City (A)

Port Vale (H)

Leyton Orient (H)

Lincoln City (A)

SEPTEMBER

Wigan Athletic (H)

Fleetwood Town (A)

Wycombe Wanderers (A)

Reading (H)

Barnsley (A)

OCTOBER

Derby County (H)

Charlton Athletic (A)

Stevenage (H)

Oxford United (A)

Cheltenham Town (H)

Peterborough United (H)

NOVEMBER

Bolton Wanderers (A)

Shrewsbury Town (H)

Portsmouth (A)

Northampton Town (H)

DECEMBER

Carlisle United (H)

Cambridge United (A)

Bristol Rovers (H)

Burton Albion (A)

Port Vale (A)

JANUARY

Lincoln City (H)

Leyton Orient (A)

Exeter City (H)

Bristol Rovers (A)

Charlton Athletic (H)

FEBRUARY

Stevenage (A)

Oxford United (H)

Cheltenham Town (A)

Peterborough United (A)

Bolton Wanderers (H)

MARCH

Shrewsbury Town (A)

Portsmouth (H)

Northampton Town (A)

Wigan Athletic (A)

Fleetwood Town (H)

Derby County (A)

APRIL

Wycombe Wanderers (H)

Cambridge United (H)

Carlisle United (A)

Barnsley (H)