Five substitution rule to be scrapped by the EFL for the upcoming 2021/22 season
The five substitution rule is to be scrapped for the coming season.
Last season, due to Covid, clubs were permitted to make five changes in a game, up from the normal three.
Sides in the Championship, meanwhile, were permitted to name nine players on the bench, while clubs in League One and League Two were allowed seven.
Teams were first given "temporary dispensation" to make five substitutions per match by FIFA in April 2020 following the Covid-19 outbreak.
The world governing body then chose, before the end of the delayed 2019/20 season, to extend the use of the rule - but said it was up to individual competitions whether it was implemented.
The rule, backed by many managers, was thought to be beneficial due to the sheer number of games being condensed into a short period.
It allowed bosses to make as many as five changes in three intervals during the match, although it was a rarity that all five alterations were used within a game.
Now, with clubs enjoying a longer rest period between seasons, the EFL has confirmed to The Mirror the ending of the temporary rule change.
From next season, in the Championship, League One and League Two, teams will be able to name seven substitutes but only use a maximum of three.
The rules also apply to the Carabao Cup and Papa John's Trophy. In the event of extra-time in cup competitions or play-offs, an extra sub will be permitted for both sides.
