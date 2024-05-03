Five Blackpool players that would benefit from loans next season and three who should remain at Bloomfield Road

A number of players spent the most recent campaign out on loan, with their experiences differing. Rob Apter was the true success story, as the 21-year-old was named League Two young player of the season following a successful stint with Tranmere Rovers.
Similar calls will need to be made ahead of next season, in order to give each individual what they need.
Here’s our view on who should be loaned and who should be around the first team:
1. LOAN: Kylian Kouassi
Kylian Kouassi had a few games for Blackpool where his potential was clear. His big physical presence caused problems for some teams, which helped him to give goals in all competitions. Some experience on loan away from Bloomfield Road could prove beneficial for the 20-year-old. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. KEEP: Rob Apter
Rob Apter needs to be at the centre of Blackpool's plans next season following his impressive campaign with Tranmere Rovers, where he was involved in 18 goals in all competitions. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
3. LOAN: Kwaku Donkor
Kwaku Donkor was handed his senior Seasiders debut in an EFL Trophy group game away to Barrow back in September, and featured two more times for the club in that competition. The 19-year-old has also spent time with Havant & Waterlooville on loan this season, making 12 appearances in National League South, and would probably benefit from another spell away from Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. KEEP: Ryan Finnigan
Ryan Finnigan joined the Seasiders from Southampton during the January transfer window, but is yet to make his debut after picking up an injury during the first half of the campaign while on loan with Shrewsbury Town. Clearly the club sees something in the 20-year-old, and you'd think he'd be seen as a good option for the new season. Photo: Pete Norton
5. LOAN: Josh Miles
Josh Miles joined the Seasiders from Southport last year, after originally being part of the Steven Gerrard Academy. The 17-year-old made his senior debut in the EFL Trophy last year, but could benefit from some regular action out on loan. With non-league games already under his belt, the attacker could be ready for that challenge. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
6. LOAN: Zak Emmerson
Zak Emmerson featured on Blackpool's bench on the final day of the season. The 19-year-old is a regular part of Blackpool’s development squad, and was on hand with a second half hat-trick in his most recent Central League outing, which was a 3-0 victory over Barrow.The ex-Oldham Athletic and Brighton striker has also picked up game time elsewhere this season, scoring five times in 11 matches for Eastbourne Borough. Photo: CameraSport - Chris Vaughan