Five Blackpool players that could still leave during the summer transfer window

Dominic Thompson (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

The transfer window is now open allowing clubs to officially start their business for the 2024/25 campaign.

Blackpool have already completed the permanent signing of Jordan Rhodes on a free transfer following his departure from Huddersfield Town, with the striker impressing during his loan spell at Bloomfield Road last season.

The Seasiders have also seen a number of players leave the club upon the expiry of their contracts, with Marvin Ekpiteta, Callum Connolly, Matty Virtue and Shayne Lavery all exiting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There could be further departures this summer, in the shape of both permanent deals and loan moves.

Here’s some of the players that could fall into that category:

Dominic Thompson

It will be interesting to see how things play out for Dominic Thompson this summer, and whether he is a part of Neil Critchley’s plans for the future.

The ex-Arsenal youngster joined the Seasiders from Brentford in 2022, but hasn’t been able to firmly nail down a starting spot at Bloomfield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last season, he featured 12 times for Blackpool during the first half of the campaign before being loaned out to Forest Green Rovers in January, with the 23-year-old making 19 appearances during his time at the New Lawn.

With a year left on Thompson’s contract at Bloomfield Road, it’ll be interesting to see if the club will try to move him on, or if his time away from the Fylde Coast has helped to make him part of the plan going forward.

Kwaku Donkor

Kwaku Donkor signed professional terms with Blackpool last summer, and went on to make his senior debut for the club in an EFL Trophy game away to Barrow.

The 19-year-old made two further appearances for the Seasiders, before picking up more game time in National League South while on loan with Havant and Waterlooville, where he featured 14 times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perhaps another loan stint would prove beneficial to the young fullback to give him more experience in senior football.

Zak Emmerson

Zak Emmerson is another player that could benefit from a spell on loan, and could head out before the end of the summer window.

The striker, who has previously spent time with Oldham Athletic and Brighton & Hove Albion, was named on the Seasiders bench against Reading in the final game of last season, but is still awaiting his senior debut in Tangerine.

After spending some time on loan with Eastbourne Borough last year, during which time he scored five goals in 11 games, another short-term temporary move might benefit the 19-year-old.

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were a few rumours linking Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel with a move away from Bloomfield Road towards the end of last season, with Lincoln City reportedly showing interest.

When addressing the issue, Neil Critchley said: |He loves being at Blackpool, he’s contracted for next season and beyond, and in both of our opinions I don’t see any reason why that would change. When a player is not in the team, he’s not happy, and I wouldn’t expect him to be happy- I say to the players all of the time, I can only pick 11 every week.”

There's been no further rumblings regarding this in recent times, but it’ll be interesting if anything else surfaces with the window now open.

Dan Sassi

Dan Sassi made the move to the Fylde Coast from Burnley earlier this year, but is yet to make his debut for the Seasiders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He spent time out on loan with Rochdale, where he made 10 appearances in the National League.

The 20-year-old could prove to be someone that has a role to play at Bloomfield Road this season, but may need another short spell on loan to get him up to speed due to his lack of experience in senior football.