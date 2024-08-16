Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool have added Dom Ballard to their ranks on a season-long loan from Southampton.

The 19-year-old could be set to make his Seasiders debut in Saturday’s League One meeting with Stockport County at Bloomfield Road.

Ballard is no stranger to the third tier of English football, having spent time with Reading last season.

In 12 appearances for the Royals, the Saints youth product found the back of the net five times, before his campaign was cut short through injury in November, with the England U19 international snapping his patellar tendon.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley states Ballard will be in contention this weekend after picking up game time throughout pre-season.

“He was fit at the end of last season and he’s worked all the way through the summer - he’s in a similar situation to Elliot Embleton,” he said.

“He’s been involved with Southampton’s pre-season and had minutes for them. He trained with us on Thursday and looked in a good position, so we’ve competition for places at the top end of the pitch.

“He’s raring to go, and that’s one of the things that attracted us to him. He’s delighted to be here, and can’t wait to get going. He wants to make a big impact, and that’s the type of players you want to work with.”

The arrival of Ballard means Blackpool now have six strikers in their senior squad.

Jordan Rhodes, Kyle Joseph, Ashley Fletcher and Jake Beesley have all featured in the opening two games of the new season, while Kylian Kouassi has been working his way back from injury after undergoing surgery at the start of the summer.

“There’s a few selection dilemmas, we want a competitive squad,” Critchley added.

“With a couple of weeks of the window still to go, things can still move in and out. We’ve spoken about the possibility of various players getting game time elsewhere, with some at different stages of their careers.

“Some will need games to develop, and some will want to be playing on a regular basis, so we’ll see what happens in the next few weeks.”