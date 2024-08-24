Fitness status of Blackpool midfielder following injury-hit start to the season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool midfielder Albie Morgan has endured an injury-hit start to the season.

The Charlton Athletic youth product, who made the move to Bloomfield Road last summer, missed the back end of pre-season through a quad problem, but had started to make progress towards a return to action.

After doing some running at the end of the Seasiders’ League One opener away to Crawley Town, he looked set to make a return to action, but suffered a setback in training, which has ruled him out for a number of weeks.

Providing an update on the 24-year-old, Blackpool interim head coach Richard Keogh said: “Albie is moving in the right direction, I’ve had a brief chat with him and he was doing some outside work, which is another positive step in the right direction.

“When you have this type of injury you have to be careful.

“We all know what Albie is like, he loves playing football, and is a great energetic player. His enthusiasm rubs off on the group, so of course we’d like him back, but we’ve got to be conscious of where he’s at, but he’s making good progress.

“From my conversations with the medical team, I know he’s in a really positive place, and that’s all you can do.

“I’ve been there myself as a player when you get injured, he’ll be champing at the bit to get back but it’s important now to improve other areas of himself.”

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel is also yet to pick up any minutes at the start of the current campaign after missing parts of pre-season through injury.

“Jordan is in a much better place now physically,” Keogh added.

“It’s unfortunate that he missed quite a lot of pre-season, because then you have to be cautious, otherwise you end up chasing too hard and niggles can appear.

“I’m sure it’s been frustrating for Jordan, but I’m sure he’s in a much better place physically, and he’s training well.”