Hayden Coulson and Sonny Carey (Credit: Blackpool FC) | Blackpool FC

The Blackpool squad have returned to Squires Gate for the start of pre-season training.

The first-team reported back to the Seasiders’ base on Thursday morning, as full preparations got underway ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Prior to this, Dominic Thompson, Ryan Finnigan, Kylian Kouassi and Andy Lyons had already been back early as part of their recovery from injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A video shared by the club on Tangerine TV showed the progress being made by players and the work they were doing.

Dan Grimshaw in pre-season training (Credit: Blackpool FC) | Blackpool FC

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel was among those who reported back to Squires Gate early, with the right wing-back keen to be around his teammates.

The rest of the squad underwent testing on their first day back, while on Friday they were split into two groups for running - including new signings Hayden Coulson and Zac Ashworth, who took part in their first sessions after officially joining on Thursday.

Sonny Carey (Credit: Blackpool FC) | Blackpool FC

Fellow new recruit Ashley Fletcher also experienced being with the team at Squires Gate for the first time following his move on a free transfer from Watford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The goalkeeping team were also out on the field on the first day doing some drills, with Dan Grimshaw, Richard O’Donnell and Mackenzie Chapman all getting up to speed again.