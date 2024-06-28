First look of the Blackpool squad back in pre-season training- and what they've done so far
The first-team reported back to the Seasiders’ base on Thursday morning, as full preparations got underway ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.
Prior to this, Dominic Thompson, Ryan Finnigan, Kylian Kouassi and Andy Lyons had already been back early as part of their recovery from injury.
A video shared by the club on Tangerine TV showed the progress being made by players and the work they were doing.
Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel was among those who reported back to Squires Gate early, with the right wing-back keen to be around his teammates.
The rest of the squad underwent testing on their first day back, while on Friday they were split into two groups for running - including new signings Hayden Coulson and Zac Ashworth, who took part in their first sessions after officially joining on Thursday.
Fellow new recruit Ashley Fletcher also experienced being with the team at Squires Gate for the first time following his move on a free transfer from Watford.
The goalkeeping team were also out on the field on the first day doing some drills, with Dan Grimshaw, Richard O’Donnell and Mackenzie Chapman all getting up to speed again.
Saturday will see the squad take part in their first session as one big group.
